Danny Ray Adams
Princess Anne - Danny Ray Adams, "Big Boy", 52, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Born in Richmond, VA on January 25, 1967, he was the son of late Geraldine and Henry Adams, and late step father Donald Duke. Over the years was a car salesman, a mechanic, a lineman, and above all else, a waterman.
He is survived by his two children, Danny Ray Adams Geddie, of Richmond, VA, and Amber Nicole Adams of Houston, TX, his lifelong friend Tammy Webster of Princess Anne, MD, his little buddy "Peanut", four siblings, Zachary Adams, Trena Williams, Connie Wesson, and Linda Mcrae and their families, including several nieces and nephews, and several special friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Johns United Methodist Church in Deal Island, MD with visitation one hour prior to the service. His long time captain, Rev. David Webster will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Danny's memory be made to St. Johns United Methodist Church, in Deal Island, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 21, 2019