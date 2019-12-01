Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Coastal Community Church
10900 Ocean Gateway
Berlin, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Coastal Community Church
10900 Ocean Gateway
Berlin, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darin Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darin Ronald Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darin Ronald Phillips Obituary
Darin Ronald Phillips

Berlin - Darin Ronald Phillips, age 41, of Berlin died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home. Darin was born in Salisbury and was the son of Ronald L. and Frances (Tull) Phillips of Ocean City.

He was a self-employed carpenter and cabinet maker and was a member of Coastal Community Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Laurie M. Phillips, two sons, Devin R. Phillips and Owen J. Phillips; one stepdaughter, Allison P. Franklin; one brother, Duane L. Phillips and wife Colby of Berlin; one sister, Dawn P. Smith and husband Ron of Salisbury and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 4 at Coastal Community Church, 10900 Ocean Gateway in Berlin. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 3 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Wednesday, December 4 an hour before the service at Coastal Community Church. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery in Willards.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802, Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Research Center, P.O. Box 17029, Baltimore, MD. 21297 or to Johns Hopkins Hackerman-Patz Patient and Family Pavilion, Attn: Sarah Hoehlein, 301 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -