Darin Ronald Phillips
Berlin - Darin Ronald Phillips, age 41, of Berlin died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home. Darin was born in Salisbury and was the son of Ronald L. and Frances (Tull) Phillips of Ocean City.
He was a self-employed carpenter and cabinet maker and was a member of Coastal Community Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Laurie M. Phillips, two sons, Devin R. Phillips and Owen J. Phillips; one stepdaughter, Allison P. Franklin; one brother, Duane L. Phillips and wife Colby of Berlin; one sister, Dawn P. Smith and husband Ron of Salisbury and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 4 at Coastal Community Church, 10900 Ocean Gateway in Berlin. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 3 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Wednesday, December 4 an hour before the service at Coastal Community Church. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery in Willards.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802, Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Research Center, P.O. Box 17029, Baltimore, MD. 21297 or to Johns Hopkins Hackerman-Patz Patient and Family Pavilion, Attn: Sarah Hoehlein, 301 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019