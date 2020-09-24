Darlene Callaway Alexander
Delmar - Darlene Callaway Alexander, 75, of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her family home in Port Richey, Florida.
She was born June 10, 1945 in Salisbury, a daughter of the late Joe and Hilda (Foltz) Callaway. She graduated from Delmar High school with the class of 1963. On December 22, 1963 she married her high school sweetheart, Lee, and together they enjoyed the journey of almost 57 years of marriage. Darlene loved her work as a co-owner and accountant for many years with Professional Accounting Services as she truly enjoyed helping people. She was a devout Christian and an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury, where she served on the kitchen committee, altar guild, apple dumpling gang, and taught Sunday School for many years, just to name a few. She also served as treasurer for the Wicomico County Farm & Home Show for many years and was always very supportive and active with Women Supporting Women, where she also served as a mentor. She was a collector of church cookbooks from around the region and even wrote her own family cookbook. She carefully took the time to personalize one for each child and grandchild, including several of their own favorite recipes, leaving them with a gift that they will always hold dear to their heart.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Alexander; children, Jeff Alexander of Delmar, Kim Burns and her husband, Ted of Delmar and Dawn Roberts and her husband Patrick of Bedford, Virginia; a close friend, who was like a daughter, Nicole Greer, who unselfishly and tirelessly took care of her in Florida; a life- long friend who was like a son, John Heath of Chestertown, MD; and grandchildren, Joshua Alexander, Jared Alexander, Kira Eckert, Stanford Vickers, Courtney Roberts, Liann Roberts and Jackson Roberts. She is also survived by a friend who she loved like a sister, Cora Layton; and many other close friends and family.
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services for family and close friends will be private and by invitation from the family due to the current COVID-19 gathering restrictions. The Reverend Kevin Wackett will officiate. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Bethany Lutheran Church, 817 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801, where an account is being set up with the Community Foundation to help with ongoing care of those in need or to Women Supporting Women, 1320 Belmont Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
.