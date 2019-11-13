|
Darlene Mae Hall
Bishopville - Darlene Mae Hall, age 70, of Bishopville died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Darlene was born in Millsboro, DE and was the daughter of the late Granville Thomas and Nora Ruth (Fisher) Wootten.
She had worked for Perdue Farms in Salisbury. She loved her dogs and cats and trips to the slots.
She is survived by three children, Glenn A. Hall Jr., Greg A. Hall both of Bishopville and Susan R. Holloway and husband Robert of Berlin and one granddaughter Rachel P. Holloway.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn A. Hall in 2013 and a brother, Ronald Wootten.
A graveside service will be held 2:30 pm on Friday, November 15 at Redmen's Cemetery in Selbyville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Showell Vol. Fire Department, 11620 Worcester Hwy., Showell, MD 21862.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019