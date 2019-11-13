Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
For more information about
Darlene Hall
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Redmen's Cemetery
Selbyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Mae Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Mae Hall Obituary
Darlene Mae Hall

Bishopville - Darlene Mae Hall, age 70, of Bishopville died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Darlene was born in Millsboro, DE and was the daughter of the late Granville Thomas and Nora Ruth (Fisher) Wootten.

She had worked for Perdue Farms in Salisbury. She loved her dogs and cats and trips to the slots.

She is survived by three children, Glenn A. Hall Jr., Greg A. Hall both of Bishopville and Susan R. Holloway and husband Robert of Berlin and one granddaughter Rachel P. Holloway.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn A. Hall in 2013 and a brother, Ronald Wootten.

A graveside service will be held 2:30 pm on Friday, November 15 at Redmen's Cemetery in Selbyville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Showell Vol. Fire Department, 11620 Worcester Hwy., Showell, MD 21862.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -