Smith Island - Darlene Marie Parks, 52, of Rhodes Point, Smith Island, went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 24, 2019 from Salisbury Genesis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born in Crisfield May 30, 1966, she was the daughter of Morris Goodman Marsh and Brenda Joyce Harrison Marsh of Ewell. Her husband, Warner Ames Parks, Jr., died November 20, 2009.

Affectionately known as "Little Doll", she was a graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1984. She worked for Somerset County Schools as a teacher's aide and cafeteria worker at Ewell School.

Doll's life revolved around her strong faith in the Lord. She was a member of Ewell United Methodist Church and Calvary United Methodist Church on Rhodes Point. She held several offices on the Administrative Board, was Past President of the UMW, taught Sunday School, played piano, and served on the Camp Meeting Committee for many years. She was also a member of the Ewell Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Doll was an inspiration to many people. Her uplifting words of encouragement through her Facebook Ministry will continue to touch the lives of many.

Along with her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Madison Grace Parks of Rhodes Point; two step-daughters, Amber Turek and husband Joe of Hampton, VA and Marissa Parks and her son Jordan Verdugo of San Diego, CA; brother, William Allen Marsh an wife Dory of Ewell; nieces and nephews, Andrew Marsh of Crisfield and Lydia, Jessie, and Emma Marsh all of Salisbury; a special best friend, Dana Evans of Salisbury; and a special friend, Eddie Parks of AZ.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Morris Edward Marsh in 1964.

A viewing will be held at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10-11 AM and at Ewell U. M. Church from 7-9 PM. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 PM at Ewell United Methodist Church. Rev. Everett Landon will officiate and be assisted by Rev. David Webster. Interment will follow in Ewell Church Cemetery.

There will be special boats for funeral passengers departing at 12:30 on Saturday. Chelsea Lane will leave from Somers Cove Marina, and Capt. Jason will leave from the Crisfield City Dock.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Ewell U. M. Church c/o Faye Bradshaw, 20763 Caleb Jones Road, Ewell, MD 21824; Calvary U. M. Church, c/o Maxine Landon, 3411 Marsh Road, Rhodes Point, MD 21824; or Ewell Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Donnie B. Marsh, 3211 Marsh Road, Rhodes Point, MD 21824.

Services are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019
