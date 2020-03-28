|
Darley Theodore Travers
Hebron - Darley Theodore Travers, age 79, quietly passed from here to Heaven on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, Maryland. Born in Cambridge, Maryland, in 1941, he was the son of the late Albert W. and Leona (Insley) Travers. He was a 1959 graduate of Cambridge High School. Upon graduation, Darley served in the Army Reserves and briefly attended Bowie State College. He spent over 60 years in the drafting and project management sector, helping to build large structures up and down the east coast.
Darley was an extraordinary civic leader, serving and leading his community through various community organizations. Darley was a faithful member of the Hebron Lions Club (45 years). Traveling to all ends of the world representing and working for an organization to which he was dedicated, he served on the Lions International Board of Directors (3 years) and attended 26 Lions International conventions.
Darley was a life member of the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department (45 years) and spent many years serving as president or treasurer. He served his community in other organizations including Wicomico County PTA (past president), Wicomico County Liquor License Board (17 years, past chairman), Boumi Shriners (Baltimore), Eastern Shore Shrine Club, and Temple Lodge #170.
Darley is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Charlene, daughter Susan English (Rev. Kevin), son Kirby Travers (Penny), daughter Amy Sier; grandsons Tate Bennett, Jacob Travers, Scott Sier, Jr.; granddaughters Laura Bennett, and Emma and Lily Travers. He is also survived by siblings Dora Bailey, Noreen Short, and Albert Travers, Jr.
A private funeral service will be held. Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison and Rev. Kevin English will officiate. Interment will be in Hebron Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hebron Lions Club, PO Box 514, Hebron, MD 21830 or Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 300, Hebron, MD 21830.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020