Darrell Scott Travis Sr., 54, passed away at his home on August 28, 2020. He was born January 9, 1966 in Salisbury to the late Sharon Hall Dickerson & Samuel "Buddy" Travis.



Darrell graduated from Parkside High School and worked in his stepfather's roofing business. His favorite pastimes were fishing, crabbing, spending time on his boat with his son, and riding backroads in his pick-up with his dog, Angus.



He is survived by his son, Darrell "Scott" Travis Jr. and Scott's mother, Ann Moody Travis, stepmother Jeannie Travis and stepfather Robert Hall, brothers, Mark and Doug (Kris) Travis and sister Lesle Messick. He had a special relationship with his aunts, Ruby Parsons, Georgia (Chuck) Cooper, Holly Hudson, and his uncle Hap (Charlotte) Parsons. He is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Darrell was preceded in death by his grandmother, Thelma Pusey Donoway, and uncles Kenneth & Richard Parsons.



Darrell will always be remembered for his infectious smile and his giving heart. Rest in peace Darrell, you will be forever loved and dearly missed.



The family will be celebrating Darrell's life with a private memorial service.









