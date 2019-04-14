|
Daryl J. Decesare
Princess Anne - Daryl John DeCesare of Princess Anne, Maryland passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 71 after a valiant battle. He had been in and out of PRMC and Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Hospital since December 12 ,2018. He was born February 15, 1948 in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Beloved husband, father, son, brother and loyal friend, he was preceded in death by his father, Frank DeCesare. Survived by his wife, Jill of 46 and 1/2 years; daughter, Lauren DeCesare of Gudalelupe, Arizona; son, Kevin DeCesare, who along with his girlfriend, Meghan Campbell and grandson, Sawyer James DeCesare live in Selbyville,Delaware. Also, survived by his mother, Liva Gordon DeCesare of Cambridge, Maryland and a sister, Debbie DeCesare of Yuma, Arizona. Daryl's uncles: Ralph DeCesare of Yorktown, Virginia and George Gordon of Excelsior, Minnesota along with a brother-in law living in Washington state and two sisters-in-law in Colorado and New Hampshire respectively along with their families and many cousins, nieces and nephews who were very much a part of his extended family.
Daryl and Jill met in 1966 while attending University of
Maryland in College Park, Maryland. They married in 1972. Daryl
joined the Maryland Forest and Park service in 1973 and proudly
served as a park ranger starting at Point Lookout in Southern Maryland. After a promotion to Park Administrator, the family
moved to the eastern shore to enjoy Daryl's love of the water. He
retired in 2003 from the park service with a rank of Captain after
serving for thirty years.
Daryl was a proud and staunch supporter of the NRA - a patriot
life member and a Ducks Unlimited member and wildlife
advocate. He was a strong conservationist and majored as such
while in college. A founding member of his much loved hunt club
for over forty years, he was an avid hunter undeterred by changes
in the weather. He had a thirst for knowledge and an almost instant recall at times. He loved to teach and pass on to others his seemingly innate abilities in this field. Very much a perfectionist
at heart was who he was and how he lived his life. This was so
important to him.
He loved the water; fishing, crabbing, oystering and especially
boating. He grew up with thoughts of making this special interest
the perfect pasttime for him. Before and after work found him
many days on the water or at his pier baiting his crab pots or his
trotline. As a boat owner, he could handle most emergencies.
His ever ready toolbox brought him home safely several times. He
loved to see the wildlife and changing seasons on 'our island'.
A favorite hobby was raising ducks and rescuing turtles - usually
diamondbacks but we did have a snapper at one time. He would
feed them and release them when large enough to survive. Our
beloved pets: dogs Josey and LuLu and Raggs the cat miss him.
Daryl could always be found with his trusty labrador retriever
at his side. He rests at peace now with his Lord; along with family
members, friends and many, many loved pets who have moved
on.
The family wishes to thank family and friends for their love,
support, calls and well wishes. A special thank you to Pastor Jim
of Antioch United Methodist Church who helped Daryl find
acceptance and peace with the Lord. Weare so grateful to PRMC
oncology, medical, cardiac and surgical units, the emergency
room and especially Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Home's
medical staff, nurses, aides and the physical therapists who
supported and encouraged Daryl. Bless them all.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date as Daryl
wished. A donation to Coastal Hospice would be welcomed and
appreciated.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, Md.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019