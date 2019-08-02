|
|
David A. Howell
Salisbury - David A. Howell, age 64, of Salisbury, MD passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.
He was born in Easton, MD on July 4, 1955 son of the late Claude Howell and Eileen (Baynard) Howell. At the age of seven, he was raised by the late Morris and Catherine Baynard of Frankford, DE. David was a graduate of Indian River High School Class of 1973.
After high school, he began his 48-year career as a florist. David worked at Brittingham's Flowers and Kay's Flowers before opening his own business, David's Flowers in Selbyville, DE. He was well known for his floral design, impeccable craftsmanship and relationships built with his customers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Aliyah C. Simms and two brothers, Andy Howell and Paul Howell. He is survived by his best friend, H. Taylor Harvey; two children, Brandice E. Howard and her husband, Mario and Aaron D. Howell and his wife, Colleen and 6 grandchildren, Alexa R. Howard, Desmond A. Howard, Maric B. Howard, Candon E. Howard, Isaac T. Howell and Hannah C. Howell. He is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn Lednum and Shirley Slaughter; four brothers, Stanley Howell, Elvis Howell, Robert Rash and Roland Baynard and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, DE 19945, where friends and family may visit after 11 AM. Interment will follow at Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in David's name to, A.I. DuPont NICU/CICU, 1600 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 or the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, Inc., 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019