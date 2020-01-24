Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
David Bryant
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Pittsville - David Allen Bryant Passed Away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born on May 11, 1942 at home in Berlin, Maryland. He was the son of Lelia D. Bryant and William J. Bryant.

David was very talented at his favorite pastime of woodworking. He enjoyed bowling, camping and fishing. Family meant everything to him. His outgoing personality and his great sense of humor was shared with us all.

David was a member of the Bonita Springs Lions Club and Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church. He had been employed by Acme, A&P, The Harrison Group of Ocean City and by the Maryland Department of Child Support.

David is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Nancy Eby Bryant, his son Jason Allen Bryant and 3 daughters, Kristina Wheaton, Heather Bowman and Bethany Bryant. He is also survived by a cherished grandson, Bryant Bowman and a sister Ruby Evans. He was preceded in death by his brothers Roger, William, Charles and sisters Catherine, Pauline, and Louise.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29 at 4pm at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland with Pastor Milbourne (Buddy) Adkins officiating. Friends may visit from 2pm until the time of the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, condolences may be sent to the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
