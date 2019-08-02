|
David Coyle
Ocean City - Ocean City
David Brian Coyle Sr., age76, died on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore MD., he was the son of the late William H. Coyle and Anna Mae Coyle. He is survived by his beloved companion, Charlotte Wisnom, sons David Brian Coyle Jr, (Lili)of South Carolina, and Patrick Michael Coyle, (Tammy) of Bel Air MD., brothers William (Bill)Coyle, (Barbara) of Aberdeen, Richard Coyle, (companion Roberta Lijewski) of Bel Air, grandchildren Jacob Coyle, Sydney Dutton, Leah Coyle and Mason Coyle.
Mr. Coyle had served in the United States Army for 22 years and 9 months. He was employed by Locke Insulator for 22 years. David was a member of TCA (Trains Collectors Association) since childhood. He was an avid Lionel train collector. Not only was he an avid train collector he also collected U.S. mint coins and stamps. David was also a big fan of the Baltimore Colts. He was a member of the Sinepuxent American Legion Post #166 in Ocean City MD.
A service will be held Saturday August 3 ,2019 at Ocean Pines Community Church at 6pm. Reverend Boyd Etter and Reverend Dale Brown will officiate. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Community Church of Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Road, Berlin MD. 21811, 410-641-5433. Letters of condolence may be sent to www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019