David E. Lewis
Willards - David Edward Lewis, 60, of Willards, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
Born September 8, 1958 in Salisbury he was the son of the late James Frank Lewis, Sr. and Rosie Mae Brittingham Lewis of Willards.
David worked for many years as a long- distance truck driver for Perdue and Marten Transport, and was a 41- year member of Willards Volunteer Fire Company.
In addition to his mother, David is survived by two daughters, Melissa Lewis and Tiffany McCabe; a brother, Jimmy F. Lewis, Jr.; and two nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father and a sister, Bonnie Littleton.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Flowers are welcome, but contributions may also be made in his memory to the Willards Volunteer Fire Company, P. O. Box 38, Willards, MD 21874.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019