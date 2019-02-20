Services
Zeller Funeral Home
1212 Old Ocean City Rd
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-5206
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Zeller Funeral Home
1212 Old Ocean City Rd
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Zeller Funeral Home
1212 Old Ocean City Rd
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Lewis


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David E. Lewis Obituary
David E. Lewis

Willards - David Edward Lewis, 60, of Willards, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born September 8, 1958 in Salisbury he was the son of the late James Frank Lewis, Sr. and Rosie Mae Brittingham Lewis of Willards.

David worked for many years as a long- distance truck driver for Perdue and Marten Transport, and was a 41- year member of Willards Volunteer Fire Company.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by two daughters, Melissa Lewis and Tiffany McCabe; a brother, Jimmy F. Lewis, Jr.; and two nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father and a sister, Bonnie Littleton.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Flowers are welcome, but contributions may also be made in his memory to the Willards Volunteer Fire Company, P. O. Box 38, Willards, MD 21874.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.