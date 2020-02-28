|
|
David E. Littleton, III
Eden - David E. Littleton, III of Eden, passed from this world and went to be with the Lord, in Salisbury on Monday February 24, 2020.
David was born on July 21, 1949, in Salisbury, MD, to the late David and Elizabeth Littleton, Jr.
He was a proud veteran who served in the US Army as a boat operator in Vietnam and the US Navy as a corpsman. He spent time in Honduras taking care of sick children as part of his duties and eventually ended up taking care of US Marines at MCAS Cherry Point in NC where he was honorably discharged. He loved to ride motorcycles, country music, fishing with family and friends and driving on the beach.
He is survived by his 2 children, Son David (CJ) of Oklahoma, Daughter Dar Elaine of Salisbury, nephews David Johnson and Tony Johnson, niece Sally (Dennis) Littleton, nephew Wayne (Susan) Miller, nephew Matthew(Melissa) Miller, nephew JR (Amy) Bradley, niece Dawn (Tony) Carmine and by his treasured grandsons, Damian, Brennin, Dalton and Eugene and one great-granddaughter Violet and several great-nieces and nephews.
He also leaves behind his companion Theresa Gwyn Miller and beloved cat Precious.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Dolores Elaine "Dodie" Darby, Charlotte "Ginger" Virginia Miller and her husband Eurshall Miller, nephew Larry Johnson and grandchild Ashley.
The family would like to thank David Johnson, Larry Johnson III and Larry Danner for their support.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at Post 2996, Powellville, MD from 6-8 PM. Those attending are encouraged to bring a covered dish.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020