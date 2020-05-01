|
|
Dr. David F. Miller, OD
Salisbury - Dr. David F. Miller, OD, 68, of Salisbury, passed on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born on March 15, 1952 in Exeter, England, he was the son of the late Charles Leslie Miller and the late Phyllis Irene Miller.
David graduated from Richard Montgomery High School and later Southern College of Optometry. Professionally, David served as an Optometrist for many years, most recently with Easton Eye Care & Cambridge Family Eye Care. He was a member of the American Optometric Association (AOA) and the Maryland Optometric Association (MOA) and was licensed in the states of Maryland and South Carolina.
Serving the community on the Eastern Shore for 17 years, he was known by many for his kind disposition, relentless work ethic and great sense of humor. Outside of his career, David loved spending time with his family, golfing, woodworking, and traveling. He was also skilled in archery, fishing, and billiards.
David is survived by his wife and life partner of 29 years, Michele Miller of Salisbury, MD; two daughters, Emma Leslie Miller of West Palm Beach, FL, Abigail Michele Miller of Salisbury, MD; Canine companions, Skippy and Tucker; feline best friend, Booboo Kitty; and brother, Jeffrey (Kathy) Miller of Greensboro, NC.
Due to challenges with COVID-19, memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in honor of Dr. David F. Miller, OD, and his contributions to the community over the years.
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020