David Gerald "Dj" Pollock Jr.
1989 - 2020
Salisbury - David "DJ" Gerald Pollock Jr., 31, of Salisbury, passed on October 17, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1989 in Salisbury, MD to his parents, David Gerald Pollock Sr. and Tammy Sue Pollock. He was the childhood sweetheart and fiance of Lorissa McAllister.

DJ will be remembered for his passion and fearlessness. He lived a life full of love and care for others. DJ was loyal to friends and family. If you were a friend, you were a friend for life. He was a talented rider and loved racing, stunts, and tricks. He was particularly passionate about motorcycles and four wheelers. He was a skilled mechanic on anything with wheels and a motor, especially his own. Above all, DJ was honest and sincere. He will be dearly missed and loved.

DJ is survived by his parents, David Pollock Sr. and Tammy Pollock; his fiance, Lorissa McAllister; sisters, Gwen Rubel, Constance (JT) Turpin, Kristie (Shawnie) Waldvogel; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved companions, Bella, June, Kasha, and Charlie. He preceded in death by his beloved companion, Princess.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 2:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests prior to the service from 12:30PM-2:00PM. Guests are encouraged to observe a casual attire and ride their favorite bike in honor of DJ. Services will also be webcast live at www.Facebook.com/HollowayFH/Live.






Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
