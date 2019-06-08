|
David Henry Vance
Onancock - Mr. David Henry Vance, 88, resident of Commonwealth Senior Living (formerly the Hermitage on the Eastern Shore) in Onancock, VA, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born November 15, 1930 in Bremerton, WA, he was the son of the late Oscar Elno Vance and Ruth Florence Wichman Vance.
David attended the University of Washington State and later received his Bachelor of Science degree from Sophia University, in Japan. He attended the University of Maryland as a PhD candidate from 1960-1971, and then began working for the United States State Department, where he was a Senior Energy Economist & Foreign Affairs Officer. Throughout his career he had numerous speaking engagements with the State Department, including: Washington D.C., Honolulu, HI, Houston, TX, Tokyo, Japan, and Ottawa, Canada. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with his wife.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his beloved wife in 2010, Kazuko U. Vance, as well as their three Siamese cats, Akachan, Dokochan, and Chiruchan. He was also predeceased by his sister, Mary Leona Tuthill and her husband Curtis. David is survived by his niece, Lisa Carey and her husband Ron, and their son Jordan Carey.
David's family is eternally grateful for the care and kindness shown to him during his time at Bedford Court Senior Living, in Silver Spring, MD. Additionally, we extend our deepest appreciation to the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living (formerly the Hermitage) and the nurses at Riverside Shore Hospice for the great love and compassion he received over the last two and a half years.
Funeral services were conducted from the graveside at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Daily Times on June 8, 2019