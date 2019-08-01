Resources
Salisbury -

1941-2019

David Herbert Griswold, age 78, passed away on July 27, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Lymphoma. He was born on May 21, 1941 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to the late Merle Helm Griswold and Nora Ostic Griswold.

He graduated from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, Ct. and served in the U.S. Air Force, 1959-1963, stationed in France and Germany. He moved with his family to Salisbury Maryland in 1971 and worked numerous jobs on the shore. In his spare time, he liked to work on wood crafts, giving most to family and friends. His wood crafts, won many prizes in the Wicomico Farm and Home Show. David loved music and you would often find him playing his drums.

He is survived by his brother, Paul Griswold and wife, Sandy, Salisbury, sister Lynette Birkmaier, Trumbull, CT and sister Joyce Quinn, East Stroudsburg, PA. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

David's request was to donate his body to Medical Science. The family will celebrate his life this fall at the annual family gathering where David was always present.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 1, 2019
