David J. Harris Sr.
David J. Harris, Sr.

Salisbury - David J Harris Sr, 73, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020, at home after battling a long illness. Born on December 29, 1946 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Mary Harris Edwards and Kenny Edwards.

Dave graduated from Bennett High School, class of 1966. Dave was employed at Shore Sheet Metal for 21 and ½ years. Dave was later employed at Eastern Correctional Institution as a metal maintenance worker until his retirement after 20 years of service. He was also a previous member of The Allen Volunteer Fire Company.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeannie Marie Harris of Salisbury. Along with his daughter, Sherri Lynn Price (Harris) and her husband Charles H Price Jr. of Cambridge.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Logan Marie Price, Charles H Price III, and Samantha J Turner (Christopher). As well as 3 great grandchildren Michael, Matthew, and Christopher and 2 additional due in April 2021.

He was proceeded in death by his son, David J Harris Jr and one brother Ken Harris.

David's request was to have his body donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board to help find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.

Donations can be made for all their help to The MS Society, Costal Hospice, & The Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company in David's memory.




Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
