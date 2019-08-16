|
David John Lerda
Salisbury - David John Lerda, of Salisbury, MD, passed away on 22 July 2019 at his home. He was born 15 May 1963 in Westminster, Md and was the son of John A. and Dorothy Garrett Lerda of Hanover, PA. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Computer Science and later earned a degree in Physics from Salisbury University. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and later worked for the U.S. Government and several government contractors. In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers Steven Lerda of Arlington, VA, James Lerda and wife Jill and nephew Robert of Washington, DC; uncles and aunts Dennis and Patricia Cathell of Salisbury, Ruth Gray of Sutton, WV, Barry and Natalie Wien of Willards, Louis and Linda Lerda, Chambersburg, PA and Jan and Mary Carter of Eldersburg. He is survived by numerous cousins. He was predeceased by uncle Michael Gray of Salisbury and grandparents Howard and Alice Garrett, Salisbury, and Stephen and Arline Lerda, Westminster. In lieu of flowers a donation to the or the s Project in his name would be appreciated. Services will be at a later date and will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2019