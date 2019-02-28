|
David L. Davis
Chincoteague Island, VA - David L. Davis, 75, of Henrico, VA, previously of Chincoteague Island, VA, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Henrico Doctor's Hospital in Henrico, VA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Union Baptist Church in Chincoteague, Virginia, officiated by Rev. Kevin Eley. Family will receive friends immediately following the service at Union Baptist Church.
Dave loved his family, and his granddaughter was the absolute apple of his eye. He was an Information Technology Specialist for NASA-Wallops Flight Facility for 42 years, working on suborbital projects and software engineering. He retired in 2006. Dave sang with The Peninsulaires Barbershop Harmony Chorus, and was a member of Union Baptist Church (Anglers Bible Class), Chincoteague Island, VA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David V. and Eleanor Davis, and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Nancy B. Davis; a son, David L. Davis (Iffet Araniti-Davis) of Henrico, VA; a granddaughter, Eleanor A. "Ellie" Davis; two aunts, Mary Katherine Seiber of Griffith, IN and Deanna Ward (Rex Ward) of Knoxville, TN; several cousins, including Pat Taylor of Chincoteague Island, VA; and caregiver and "adopted son," Chris M. Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Richmond Philharmonic Orchestra (www.richmondphilharmonic/donate) at 9702 Gayton Road, Suite 301, Richmond, VA 23238; the Eastern Shore SPCA (www.shorespca.com) at PO Box 164, Onley, VA 23418; or the (www.kidney.org/support), at Virginia Office, 1622 East Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23228.
Online condolences may be made at https://affinityfuneralservice.com and www.salyerfh.com
Arrangements entrusted to Affinity Funeral Services in Henrico, VA and Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2019