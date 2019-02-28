Services
Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. - Chincoteague
6327 Church Street
Chincoteague, VA 23336
757-336-6500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Chincoteague, MD
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Union Baptist Church
Chincoteague, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David L. Davis Obituary
David L. Davis

Chincoteague Island, VA - David L. Davis, 75, of Henrico, VA, previously of Chincoteague Island, VA, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Henrico Doctor's Hospital in Henrico, VA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Union Baptist Church in Chincoteague, Virginia, officiated by Rev. Kevin Eley. Family will receive friends immediately following the service at Union Baptist Church.

Dave loved his family, and his granddaughter was the absolute apple of his eye. He was an Information Technology Specialist for NASA-Wallops Flight Facility for 42 years, working on suborbital projects and software engineering. He retired in 2006. Dave sang with The Peninsulaires Barbershop Harmony Chorus, and was a member of Union Baptist Church (Anglers Bible Class), Chincoteague Island, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David V. and Eleanor Davis, and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Nancy B. Davis; a son, David L. Davis (Iffet Araniti-Davis) of Henrico, VA; a granddaughter, Eleanor A. "Ellie" Davis; two aunts, Mary Katherine Seiber of Griffith, IN and Deanna Ward (Rex Ward) of Knoxville, TN; several cousins, including Pat Taylor of Chincoteague Island, VA; and caregiver and "adopted son," Chris M. Davis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Richmond Philharmonic Orchestra (www.richmondphilharmonic/donate) at 9702 Gayton Road, Suite 301, Richmond, VA 23238; the Eastern Shore SPCA (www.shorespca.com) at PO Box 164, Onley, VA 23418; or the (www.kidney.org/support), at Virginia Office, 1622 East Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23228.

Online condolences may be made at https://affinityfuneralservice.com and www.salyerfh.com

Arrangements entrusted to Affinity Funeral Services in Henrico, VA and Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now