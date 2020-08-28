David L. Hill, Sr.
Deal Island - Deal Island
David Lee Hill, Sr., age 72, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home. Born in Millsboro, DE, he was the son of the late Dallas and Helen Hill. He is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Wanda Hill, and children Mary Ann Leager, Crystal Lewis, and David Lee Hill, Jr, step daughters, Sue Ann Rodden and her husband Phillip, and D.H. Lewis, step sons James E. Lewis, Jr. and his wife Kim, Holland William Lewis, and companion Debbie, and step son Jim Brian Lewis. There are eighteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, and greats). Also surviving are his nine siblings, Billy Hill (Robin) June Passwater (Denny), Grace Robinson, Belinda Wright, Raymond Hill (Becky) Roland Hill (Mabel), Glen Hill (Janet), Paul Hill (Cindy) and Dallas Hill, Jr.
Mr. Hill, a decorated veteran, had served in the United States Army (Germany) and continued his service in the reserves for several years. Gifted mechanically, he enjoyed working on small motors. He also was a mate on the charter boat "Three K's" owned by Dick Webster. His love for fishing made baiting hooks and untangling fishing lines all the more fun. Socializing was a natural thing for him whether it was going to play bingo, or dressing up for Halloween, he loved being with his family and friends.
Cremation followed his death. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made to: Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.