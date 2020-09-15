Dr. David Lee Bradford
Berlin - Dr. David Lee Bradford, 77, of Berlin, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Atlantic General Hospital. Born in Powellville, he was the son of the late David Edward Bradford and Emily Elizabeth Bradford.
David was a US Army veteran and a member of the Eden United Methodist Church. He was also Past President of the Willards Lions Club. He received his BS degree from University of Maryland Eastern Shore and his Doctorate in Dentistry from the University of Maryland. Dr. David Bradford, DDS had a dental practice for over 41 years, until retiring in 2017. He was an avid lover of "old" classic cars.
He is survived by two children, Shane David Bradford of Owings Mills and Jennifer Paige Bradford of Pittsville; and four grandchildren, Jacob W. Bradford, Aidan T. Bradford, Nicholas Kelly, and Logan Kelly.
In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his wife, Dale Brehens; and two brothers, Sonny & Billy Bradford.
A Celebration of Dr. Bradford's Life will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Paul Sherwood.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local humane society.
