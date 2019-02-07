David Lewis Goslee



Pittsville - David Lewis Goslee, Sr., 78, of Pittsville, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at his home. Born in Sharptown, he was the son of the late Elmer Goslee and Bessie Bowman Goslee.



He was a US Air Force veteran serving in the military police. David also worked for 17 years with the Salisbury City Police and later retired from E.C.I.. He owned and was operating D.O.T. Training and Services. David served on the Republican Central Committee and the Wicomico Airport Committee. He was just elected to the Wicomico County Board of Education in November of last year. He had been a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle since 1981.



David is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Nancy Jane Goslee; three sons, David Goslee, Jr. & wife, Janie of Pittsville, James Goslee & wife, Patricia of Berlin, and Phillip Goslee & wife, Elsie of Millsboro, DE; two daughters, Laura Junto & husband, "Bucky" of Lancaster, PA and Pat Adkins & husband, Robert of Fredericksburg, VA; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at the Sharptown Fireman's Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Lou Bradley.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 337 Tilghman Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.