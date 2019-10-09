|
David Michael Bierman
Salisbury - David Michael Bierman, 47, of Salisbury passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake surrounded by his family after a 3 year battle with cancer.
David was the owner of Peninsula Total Car Care and also served in the National Guard for 8 years. David was a wonderful husband, great father, and good friend to many people. He loved his country and God very much.
He is survived by his wife, Christy Bierman; four children, Nicholas and his wife Maddie, Julianna, Jessica, and Dakota; two grandchildren, Auden and Abby; mother, Janet Veader; step father, Rick Veader; sister, Jennifer Myers and her family; brother Ricky Veader and his family; three brother-in-laws and their families, Albert Bierman, Jr., Jon Bierman, and Von Bierman, and many cousins, nieces , and nephews.
A Celebration of David's Life will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1PM at Community Christian Church, 6400 Culver Rd, Salisbury, MD 21801. Pastor Sean McCarthy will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of David to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019