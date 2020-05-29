David Phillip Bradford
Salisbury - David Phillip Bradford, 77, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.
He was born on October 10, 1942, a son of the late Walter John Bradford and Gertrude Ellen (Wootten) Bradford.
David spent his career working as a farmer and loved to work with horses.
He is survived by his daughter, Valarie Lynn Dryden (Woody) of Laurel; son-in-law, Gene Collins of Salisbury; grandchildren, Phillip Edward Bradford (Stacey Davis), Amber Lynn Bridges (Justin Bridges), Genetta Whelamina Bradford (Darrett Wilson); great grandchildren, Adriana Angel Bradford, Jordan Rashad Bradford, Cameron Marie Bradford-Colon, Jeremi Bridges, Autumn Waters, and Alexander Waters; brothers, Larry Bradford and Gary Bradford of Salisbury and Eddie Bradford of Westover; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary "Lola" Bradford; a daughter, Ellen Mae Bradford; a sister, Isabelle Bradford; and his grandparents that he dearly loved, Daisey and Chester Wootten.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Pittsville Cemetery. The Reverend Howard Travers will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.