David S. Gicking of Sykesville, Maryland passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020, at the age of 81 from complications due to Lewy Body dementia. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Doris; sons Robert S. (Monica) and Paul (Dia); grandsons Robert D. (Kate), Michael, Brian (Mary Beth), and Kevin: great-grandson Brad as well as his niece and many nephews.



Born and raised in Hazleton, Pennsylvania he was predeceased by his parents Robert S. and Thelma K. Gicking and brother Robert K. Gicking. Dave earned a Bachelor's degree in physics from Lafayette College and a Master's degree in physics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He spent the majority of his career working for SAIC supporting programs for the U.S. Navy. His commitment to honesty, integrity and excellence were evident throughout his career and life.



Dave enjoyed his travels with Doris in retirement as well as peaceful days overlooking the Atlantic from their condo in Ocean City, Maryland. Of all the things that brought him joy, nothing came close to his love for his family.



Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lafayette College, Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 5543 Beulah Rd., Vienna, VA 22180 or the "Johns Hopkins University", c/o Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 North Broadway, Suite 724A, Baltimore, MD, 21205. Please include a note indicating the donation is in memory of David Gicking and intended to benefit Dr. Alexander Pantelyat's research in the Department of Neurology.









