Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
David Stevens
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
17th and Philadelphia Ave
Ocean City, MD
Berlin - David Martin Stevens, age 79, passed away on Tuesday February 19, 2019 in his home in Ocean Pines. Born in New Jersey, he was the son of the late David and Catherine Stevens He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Stevens. He is survived by his children David G. Stevens and Jennifer L. Austin, and her husband, Christopher. There are three grandchildren, Blake, Nicholas, and Christopher Jr. Also surviving are his sisters, Diane Kwaitkowski and her husband Robert, and Catherine Nichols.

Mr. Stevens received a B.S. degree in physics from Saint Peter's College and a Master's Degree in computer science from The American University in Washington D.C. He worked in the field of engineering and at the time of his retirement he worked at Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation as a manager of special operations. After retirement, he remained active serving as a member of the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors for many of his 19 years of retirement in Ocean Pines and as the President of the Mid Atlantic Symphony Association. He liked golfing, poker, traveling, drinking rusty nails and was a faithful member of Holy Savior Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday March 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 17th and Philadelphia Ave, in Ocean City where friends may visit one hour prior to service. Friends may also call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home, in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to: Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019
