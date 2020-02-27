|
David W. Adkins
Pittsville - David W. Adkins, 56, of Pittsville, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born on July 24, 1963 in Hebron, he was the son of Edith Adkins of Pittsville and the late Richard Adkins.
He was a member of the Powellville Vol. Fire Department. David enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending his sons football games.
In addition to his mother, David is survived by his wife, Tina Adkins; son, David Adkins, Jr.; a brother, Brian Adkins and his wife Kim of Salisbury; a special friend, Rev. David Herr and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Powellville Vol. Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Farmers Bank of Willards, College Fund for David Jr., Attention: Ethel Scott, 7233 Main Street, Willards, MD 21874.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020