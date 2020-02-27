Resources
More Obituaries for David Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Adkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David W. Adkins Obituary
David W. Adkins

Pittsville - David W. Adkins, 56, of Pittsville, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born on July 24, 1963 in Hebron, he was the son of Edith Adkins of Pittsville and the late Richard Adkins.

He was a member of the Powellville Vol. Fire Department. David enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending his sons football games.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by his wife, Tina Adkins; son, David Adkins, Jr.; a brother, Brian Adkins and his wife Kim of Salisbury; a special friend, Rev. David Herr and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Powellville Vol. Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Farmers Bank of Willards, College Fund for David Jr., Attention: Ethel Scott, 7233 Main Street, Willards, MD 21874.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -