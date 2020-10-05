David Wayne Price
Snow Hill, MD - David Wayne Price, 57, of Snow Hill, MD passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born June 24, 1963 he was the son of Carolyn A. Price and the late J. Wayne Price.
David loved sports, whether a spectator, player or coach his life was filled with being involved with all kinds of sports. He started with little league in the 70's and continued playing when and wherever he could. Salvation Army, church, school, and county recreation leagues. From the day football came back to Baltimore he was a season ticket holder. You could not find a more passionate Ravens Fan. David imparted his love of sports to his children and took great pride in participating as spectator and coach for both Jordan and Colby. David worked at Alarm Guard before he took a job with Wicomico County Board of Ed as an Alarm Specialist. David loved working for the County and he loved being able to visit the schools, especially when he was able to see three of his nieces. He attended Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene for 54 years where he made many life-long friends.
In addition to his mom, Carolyn he is survived by his wife of 28 years, Belinda Ridgway Price; daughter, Jordan Nicole Price; son, Colby Wayne Price; brother, Steven Scott Price; sister, Lisa K. Timmons; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held day Friday at 1pm at Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene, 27765 Nanticoke Rd., Salisbury, MD, where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Rev. Larry Dunlap will officiate. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of David to The Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or on the web at https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/
