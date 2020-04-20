|
|
David William Bodley
Pocomoke City - David William Bodley, 59, of Pocomoke City, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from injuries received in a single vehicle automobile accident in Pocomoke City. Born on July 5, 1960 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of H. Dennis Bodley and Dorothy Mariner Bodley.
He was a 1978 graduate of Pocomoke High School and loved to watch both of his children play for the Pocomoke Warriors. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Loyola University and his Juris Doctorate in Law from the University of Maryland.
David was an avid sports fan and a supporter of the Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens and Maryland Terrapins. David also loved live music and kept an eclectic collections of albums.
David is survived his father and mother, H. Dennis and Dorothy M. Bodley of Pocomoke City; one son, Ryan Dennis Bodley; one daughter, Elizabeth Marie Bodley, both of Ocean City, MD; his twin brother, Dennis J. Bodley and his wife Mary of Catonsville, MD; and a sister, Dana Robin Bodley of Pocomoke City, MD; one granddaughter, Camryn Bodley; his ex-wife and mother of his children, Marie Schwaab Bodley of Pocomoke City and five nephews and nieces, Michael, Caroline and Bridget Bodley and LuAnne and McCammon "Cammie" Mottley.
Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, a small private viewing and service, limited to close family will be held at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or a charity of your choosing.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020