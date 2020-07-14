1/1
David Wilson Ball
David Wilson Ball

SALISBURY - David Wilson Ball, 86, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Chesapeake Woods Center in Cambridge, MD. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late C. Gladstone Ball and Mattie Regina Dykes Ball.

David was a US Army veteran and retired from Dresser Industries as an engineer assistant after 35 years. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his beloved family and friends. He loved motorcycles, hunting, fishing, animals, country music (especially Elvis Presley) and boating. He was an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Marie Ball of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Dane Ball (Erin) of Mt. Holly, NC, Brittany Thomas (Aaron) of Hurlock, and Brooke Coleman of Salisbury; two great grandsons, Owen and Eli; three nieces, Daphne Chatham of Eden, Valerie Candeloro of Hockessin, DE, and Carolyn Hermes of Newark, DE; and two nephews, J H Ball of Willards, and Greg Swindellof Williamsburg, VA.

In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Anne Marie Ball in 2015; a son, Joseph Ball; and two brothers, Herbert Ball and Clayton Ball; and a sister, Eloise Williams.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Welsh. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Please be reminded of wearing a mask and social distancing if attending. Services will be livestreamed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
