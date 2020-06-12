Davis K. Killmon
Salisbury - David Keith Killmon, age 60, died on June 6, 2020 at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Marshall and Norma Vickers Killmon. He is survived by his step-father Hugh Campbell, of Arizona, and step-sisters, Donna Senzee, and Lori Campbell, also of Arizona. Also surviving is his step-niece Danielle Brown (Tony) and their daughter Kinley Brown of Pittsville. He was preceded in death by a step-sister, Terri Campbell.
David was a graduate of Bennett High School. He loved to travel and had been employed by American Airlines for over 30 years, as a flight attendant. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, or hanging out with his friends. Inside, he was a Sunday football fan and devoted member of Emmanuel Church. He also looked after his parents in their later years until their passing. As a result of his zest for life, and his caring, supportive nature David will be dearly missed by his many close friends and co-workers.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 18th at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 217 Beaglin Park Dr. Salisbury, MD 21804. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Mark Bunting will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery near Berlin. A donation in his memory may be made to: Delmarva Teen Challenge, P.O. Box 1271, Seaford, DE 19973. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.