Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
For more information about
Dawn Carlson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Church at Ocean Pines
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn E. Carlson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dawn E. Carlson Obituary
Dawn E. Carlson

Berlin -

Dawn Ellen Carlson, age 62, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born in Rockeville Center, NY, she was the daughter 0f Richard and Dorothy Roith Vander Clute of Ocean Pines. She is survived by Jeffrey E. Carlson, daughter Lauren Carlson of Berlin and son Lee C. Carlson of Queens.

Mrs. Carlson was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a bright light in the lives of all who knew her

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8th at 11:00 AM at Community Church at Ocean Pines. Rev. Boyd Etter will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to a . Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
Download Now