|
|
Dawn E. Carlson
Berlin -
Dawn Ellen Carlson, age 62, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born in Rockeville Center, NY, she was the daughter 0f Richard and Dorothy Roith Vander Clute of Ocean Pines. She is survived by Jeffrey E. Carlson, daughter Lauren Carlson of Berlin and son Lee C. Carlson of Queens.
Mrs. Carlson was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a bright light in the lives of all who knew her
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8th at 11:00 AM at Community Church at Ocean Pines. Rev. Boyd Etter will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to a . Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 6, 2019