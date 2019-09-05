|
|
De'Nari Lillian Harmon
Princess Anne - De'Nari Lillian Harmon, 22 months, of Princess Anne departed this life Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland. Born October 23, 2017, she was the daughter of Deandre' Harmon, Sr. and Desiree Lankford.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Community Worship Center in Princess Anne (Mt. Vernon), with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00 - 8:00 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne.
Interment will be at the Church Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019