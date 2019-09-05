Services
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
30639 Hampden Ave.
Princess Anne, MD 21853
410-651-0153
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
30639 Hampden Ave.
Princess Anne, MD 21853
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Community Worship Center
Princess Anne (Mt. Vernon), MD
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Community Worship Center
Princess Anne (Mt. Vernon), MD
De'Nari Lillian Harmon

De'Nari Lillian Harmon Obituary
De'Nari Lillian Harmon

Princess Anne - De'Nari Lillian Harmon, 22 months, of Princess Anne departed this life Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland. Born October 23, 2017, she was the daughter of Deandre' Harmon, Sr. and Desiree Lankford.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Community Worship Center in Princess Anne (Mt. Vernon), with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00 - 8:00 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne.

Interment will be at the Church Cemetery.

To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019
