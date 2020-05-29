Dean R. Davis



Dean R. Davis, 80 died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at PRMC. He was born September 12, 1939 in North Carolina, the son of Roy and Mae Davis.



Dean Graduated from Wicomico Senior High School, Class of 1958. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army 200th MP CO. Dean obtained different jobs to provide for his family including a district manager for English's, owned and operated Tastee Freeze for many years in Delmar MD., and later retired from Dresser Wayne.



Dean is proceeded by his loving wife, Cheri Davis. They have shared 35 beautiful years of marriage and 39 years together. In addition to his wife he is survived by his brother Doug Davis, his children, Mike Davis Sr. and his Wife Candy Davis, Daughter, Marcia Hudson, and son Randy Davis. Nine Grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and many well-loved nieces and nephews.



A service of remembrance will be held 2 pm Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the home of Mike and Candy Davis, 7029 Levin Dashiell Rd. Hebron, MD 21830.









