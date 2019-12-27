|
Deanna Goodwine
New Church - Deanna R. Goodwine, 55, of New Church, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Salisbury, Maryland, Deanna was the daughter of the late Frank and Geneva R. Goodwine. She was affectionately known by most as Renea, but to her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, she was "Honey Bun." Renea was employed at Tyson Foods for many years.
Funeral services were held at St. John's United Methodist Church, Atlantic, Virginia, with Rev. Gary Miller officiating.
Honey Bun leaves to cherish her memories: her daughters, Shameka Goodwine, Niakia Major, and Ashley Fosque; five grandchildren; one brother, Larry Goodwine; two sisters, Lourrine Baines and Janice Mason; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020