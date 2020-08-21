1/
Deavon Davis
Deavon Davis

Norfolk - Deavon D. Davis, 28, of Norfolk, Virginia, formerly of the Shore, departed this life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Pocomoke, Maryland.

Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Deavon was the son of Tiffany Davis-Williams and Lionel Jones. He was formerly employed by Perdue Farms, Inc. in Accomac.

Private graveside services were held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2PM from Ebenezer Baptist Cemetery, Wardtown, Virginia, with Pastor Harold White officiating.

Deavon leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Tiffany Davis-Williams; his father, Lionel Jones; step-father, Levine Williams; grandmother, Ethel Jones, seventeen siblings; three aunts, Millicent Davis, Gwen Davis, and Maria Davis; two uncles, Otto Jones and Lamont Jones; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends in the community.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
