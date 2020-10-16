Debbie BooneSALISBURY - Debbie Boone, 64, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, after a bout with illness.Professionally, Debbie served as a Housekeeper for many years.Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Henry P Boone; 2 sons, James C Urie of Salisbury; Eddie Urie of Salisbury; step daughters, Shirley and Mayvanda of Delmar; sister, Myrtle of Baltimore; sister Kathy of VA; cousin, Loretta of OH.She was met on the other side by her mother Effie and her aunt Joan.Please keep the family in your thoughts at this difficult time.