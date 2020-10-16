1/1
Debbie Boone
Debbie Boone

SALISBURY - Debbie Boone, 64, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, after a bout with illness.

Professionally, Debbie served as a Housekeeper for many years.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Henry P Boone; 2 sons, James C Urie of Salisbury; Eddie Urie of Salisbury; step daughters, Shirley and Mayvanda of Delmar; sister, Myrtle of Baltimore; sister Kathy of VA; cousin, Loretta of OH.

She was met on the other side by her mother Effie and her aunt Joan.

Please keep the family in your thoughts at this difficult time.






Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
