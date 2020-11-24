Deborah "Debbie" Ann Bennett
Oriole - Deborah (Debbie) Ann Bennett passed away at her home in Oriole, Maryland on November 4, 2020 at the age of 67.
Debbie was born in Baltimore, MD on August 27, 1953. She was the daughter of Minnie Irene and Joseph Henry Franz, Jr. She attended Maryvale Catholic School and graduated from Towson High in "71". She attended some classes at American University. She worked for the FBI, IRS, VA and several law offices in and around Washington, DC. She moved to Florida where she continued professional work while raising her daughter Lindsay. In 1995 Debbie moved to the Eastern Shore and married her high school sweetheart, Art. There she raised her stepdaughter Dolly and worked at Eastern Correctional Institution as an Administrative Assistant to the wardens. She retired after 16 years of state service in 2015. Debbie and Art were enjoying their retirement and the time they spent together until her sudden and untimely death.
Debbie loved all living things (except for mosquitoes and flies which she battled with a passion). She always saw the best in people. She was a ray of sunshine as she entered a room. She was a loving mother, daughter, wife and friend. She loved Art the "mostest" and reminded him in little love notes that she left around the house. She was an exceptionally caring person who never missed a birthday or holiday and was always taking time to pick that perfect and thoughtful card. She sacrificed her own needs for the people she loved. She enjoyed a good fire on a cold night, browsing through her favorite antique stores, a warm Krispy Kreme donut and gardening around her beautiful 1929 Craftsman home that she had restored.
In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert Bowes, Jr. and her brother Joseph Henry Franz III. She leaves behind her husband Art, her two daughters, Lindsay Bowes Archimbaud and Dolly Lynn Bennett and her beloved yellow Lab Taffy along with many friends. She is also survived by her nephew Joseph H. Franz IV, niece Katie Heffner and sister in law Marty Franz, sister in law Suzanne Rogers and brother in law Paul Rogers, cousins George Barnhart, Mel Barnhart, Sharon Bogdanoff, Muriel Barnhart, Owen Barnhart, and Steve Barnhart all originally from the greater Baltimore area.
Memorial services will be planned at New Cathedral Cemetery in Baltimore City and St. Peters Cemetery in Oriole at a later time when it is safe for those that loved her to gather as she would have wanted.
