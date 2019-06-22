Services
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Chandler


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deborah Chandler Obituary
Deborah Chandler

Concord Wharf - Deborah Lee Chandler, 68, wife of Teresa Ann Shook and a resident of Concord Wharf, VA, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her residence. A native of Exmore, she was the daughter of the late Marquard Lee Chandler and the late Mary Jane Hudson Chandler. She was a United States Army Veteran, graduate of The University of the Incarnate Word with a BA Degree in Biology, and retired from the State of Virginia Department of Health.

In addition to her loving wife, she is survived by a son, Nathan Shook and his wife, Harper, of Elgin, OK; a sister, Karen C. Mears of Painter, VA; a grandson, Liam Vaughan of Elgin; nephew, Allen Mears, Jr. and his wife, Lori, and their daughter, Ashlyn, all of Painter; nephew, Trey Burnley of Willis Wharf, VA; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Marquard Lee Chandler, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Mary Jimenez officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P. O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418; Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350; or SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
Download Now