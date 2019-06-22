|
Deborah Chandler
Concord Wharf - Deborah Lee Chandler, 68, wife of Teresa Ann Shook and a resident of Concord Wharf, VA, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her residence. A native of Exmore, she was the daughter of the late Marquard Lee Chandler and the late Mary Jane Hudson Chandler. She was a United States Army Veteran, graduate of The University of the Incarnate Word with a BA Degree in Biology, and retired from the State of Virginia Department of Health.
In addition to her loving wife, she is survived by a son, Nathan Shook and his wife, Harper, of Elgin, OK; a sister, Karen C. Mears of Painter, VA; a grandson, Liam Vaughan of Elgin; nephew, Allen Mears, Jr. and his wife, Lori, and their daughter, Ashlyn, all of Painter; nephew, Trey Burnley of Willis Wharf, VA; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Marquard Lee Chandler, Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Mary Jimenez officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P. O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418; Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350; or SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on June 22, 2019