The Burbage Funeral Home - Snow Hill, MD - Snow Hill
208 W. Federal Street
Snow Hill, MD 21863
(410) 632-9991
Deborah Goeller
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Burbage Funeral Home - Snow Hill, MD - Snow Hill
208 W. Federal Street
Snow Hill, MD 21863
1952 - 2019
Deborah Goeller Obituary
Deborah Goeller

Snow Hill - Deborah Rose Goeller passed away on Monday August 5th, 2019 at her home in Snow Hill, Maryland, surrounded by her family. Born in Baltimore, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Joseph Tomaschko and Rose Huber Tomaschko. She is survived by her husband, Guy, her daughter Amanda, son-in law James Burkitt, brother Joseph Tomaschko and his wife Mary, and a niece Erin and three nephews, Daniel, Andrew and Jeffrey.

Deborah, better known to all as Debbie, has always wanted a life filled with love and commitment to helping others. She started her lengthy medical career at age 13 as a candy striper and continued helping others by first getting her RN in 1973 from Maryland General School of Nursing, then earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Nursing Science. She served as the Assistant Nurse Chairman at the Shock Trauma Unit of the University of Maryland Medical Center and as the Head Nurse at the Intensive Care Unit at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1978 Debbie and her husband Guy moved to the eastern shore and shortly thereafter she started her 34 year career in the Worcester County Health Department where she was appointed as the Health Officer for Worcester County, a position she held for 26 years. Notably, she was the first nurse to ever hold that position in the State of Maryland. She retired as Health Officer in 2017 but continued to support the community part time.

Debbie is also a proud mother to her daughter Mandy, and her loudest cheerleader and supporter. She has always been a devoted and loving wife, to her husband Guy, and, regardless of schedule, Debbie always found time for her favorite pastime, shopping.

Sadly, Debbie lost a relatively short but intense battle with pancreatic cancer. In lieu of flowers her family wishes that a donation be made to the at: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/deb_goeller

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 17th from 1pm-3pm at The Burbage Funeral Home at 208 W. Federal Street in Snow Hill, Maryland, where friends and family may share remembrances at 2pm. A small reception to follow in Snow Hill from 3-5 pm. A private Interment will be at Christian Cemetery in Snow Hill at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019
