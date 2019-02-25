|
Deborah L. Mitchell
Selbyville - Deborah L. Mitchell, age 67, of Selbyville died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born in Salisbury and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Hilda (Lewis) Smith.
She retired from Merck in Millsboro as a Lab Technician.
She is survived by her husband, Granville A. Mitchell of Selbyville; her daughters, Kimberly M. Hurley and her husband Donald, and Andrea L. Blevins and her husband Charles all of Selbyville; three brothers, Robert Blaine Smith of Whaleyville, Barry K. Smith of Abingdon, MD and Bruce A. Smith of Princess Anne; two sisters, Trudy J. Lewis of Millsboro and Christine D. Stuller of Elkin, NC; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, February 27 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Pastor Cliff Toomey officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Redmen's Cemetery in Selbyville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to Granville A. Mitchell, 28469 Cypress Rd., Selbyville, DE 19975.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2019