Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Bowden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Lynn Bowden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Lynn Bowden Obituary
Deborah Lynn Bowden

Salisbury - Deborah Lynn (Dudley) Bowden, 66, of Salisbury, passed away October 28, 2019. Born April 1, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Karroll Dudley and Patricia Rein. She is survived by her husband, Roger Bowden, sons Matthew Dudley and John Dudley, a sister, Trudie Perdue and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Dudley. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 30,2019 at Centenary Methodist Church, 200 W. Market St., Laurel, DE 19956 and will be officiated by Pastor Dean Perdue.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -