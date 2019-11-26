|
|
Deborah Lynn Bowden
Salisbury - Deborah Lynn (Dudley) Bowden, 66, of Salisbury, passed away October 28, 2019. Born April 1, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Karroll Dudley and Patricia Rein. She is survived by her husband, Roger Bowden, sons Matthew Dudley and John Dudley, a sister, Trudie Perdue and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Dudley. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 30,2019 at Centenary Methodist Church, 200 W. Market St., Laurel, DE 19956 and will be officiated by Pastor Dean Perdue.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019