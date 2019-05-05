|
Deborah Lynn Hamilton
Quantico - Deborah Lynn Hamilton, 51, of Quantico, passed on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 27, 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Deborah worked for 15 years in processing at Perdue Farms in Salisbury. Outside of work, she enjoyed photography, especially of birds and flowers.
Deborah is survived by her husband of 10 years, Ronald K. Hamilton; her children, Roger Cougle and Heather (Chris) Buckingham; and grandson, Christopher Buckingham. She was preceded in death by her parents Billy and Joan Myers and sister.
Visitations will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM on Monday, May 6, 2019 and again on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 PM at Holloway Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019