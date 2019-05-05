Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Lynn Hamilton


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deborah Lynn Hamilton Obituary
Deborah Lynn Hamilton

Quantico - Deborah Lynn Hamilton, 51, of Quantico, passed on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 27, 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Deborah worked for 15 years in processing at Perdue Farms in Salisbury. Outside of work, she enjoyed photography, especially of birds and flowers.

Deborah is survived by her husband of 10 years, Ronald K. Hamilton; her children, Roger Cougle and Heather (Chris) Buckingham; and grandson, Christopher Buckingham. She was preceded in death by her parents Billy and Joan Myers and sister.

Visitations will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM on Monday, May 6, 2019 and again on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 PM at Holloway Funeral Home.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now