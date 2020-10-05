1/1
Debra Ann Lokey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Ann Lokey

Salisbury - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Debra Ann (Cooper) Lokey, 63, of Salisbury, on Tuesday, September 23, 2020 at her home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Donald R. Cooper, Sr. and Billie Mae Cooper.

Debbie was a 1974 graduate of Wicomico Senior High School and attended Wor Wic Community College. She worked for the State of Maryland for 27 years, retiring in 2003 as a supervisor for Maryland Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Additionally, she had worked for Wicomico County Health Dept.-Environmental Health and the Office of Child Care.

She was known by close friends and family for her fun-loving care-free personality. Her passions were her cats and in her younger years, softball and water skiing.

Survivors include her daughter, Angela Lynn Lokey; a brother, Donald R. Cooper Jr. (Debra); a sister, Donna Marie Cooper; and a niece, Laura Leigh Cooper.

Contributions in Debbie's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the Humane Society of Wicomico County.

Services will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved