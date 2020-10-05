Debra Ann Lokey



Salisbury - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Debra Ann (Cooper) Lokey, 63, of Salisbury, on Tuesday, September 23, 2020 at her home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Donald R. Cooper, Sr. and Billie Mae Cooper.



Debbie was a 1974 graduate of Wicomico Senior High School and attended Wor Wic Community College. She worked for the State of Maryland for 27 years, retiring in 2003 as a supervisor for Maryland Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Additionally, she had worked for Wicomico County Health Dept.-Environmental Health and the Office of Child Care.



She was known by close friends and family for her fun-loving care-free personality. Her passions were her cats and in her younger years, softball and water skiing.



Survivors include her daughter, Angela Lynn Lokey; a brother, Donald R. Cooper Jr. (Debra); a sister, Donna Marie Cooper; and a niece, Laura Leigh Cooper.



Contributions in Debbie's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the Humane Society of Wicomico County.



Services will be private.









