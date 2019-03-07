Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Shad Point Cemetery
Dee Williams Brewington Klempner

Dee Williams Brewington Klempner Obituary
Dee Williams Brewington Klempner

Salisbury - Dee, 81, of Salisbury, went to be with her maker on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Edna and Samuel Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Robin Brewington. She is preceded in death by her son, Doug Brewington. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11AM at Shad Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate assistance with burial expenses.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019
