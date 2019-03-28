Delila M. Rhea



Pocomoke City - Delila M. Rhea, 93, of Pocomoke City, MD, passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2019 surrounded by her family.



Born April 26, 1925, in Norfolk, VA, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Lenora Horton Mercer.



Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Rhea for 40 years. Loved mother of Barbara (Jerry) Sloat of Crestline, Ohio, Robert (Kathy) Rhea of Carson City, NV, James (Cathy) Rhea of Crewe, VA, Clarence Rhea of Pocomoke City, MD and Mildred (Mack) Gillespie of Pocomoke City, MD. Cherished grandmother to 12, great-grandmother to 13 and great-great-grandmother to 2.



In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded by Evelyn (sister), Benjamin (brother), Lenora (sister), and Myrtle (sister). Delila was happiest in church worshipping and reading her Bible. She loved cats, cooking, and being with family and was known as a serious Monopoly and checkers player. The family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this time. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Noon in the Goodwill Methodist Cemetery, 2094 Boston Road, Pocomoke City, MD.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.