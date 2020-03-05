|
|
Della Corbin
Temperanceville - Della A. Corbin, 60, of Temperanceville, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, Virginia.
Born in Messongo, Virginia, Della was the daughter of the late Wallace Corbin, Sr. and Margaret Corbin. She worked in several different industries throughout her life, lastly at Hardee's in Onley, Virginia.
Funeral services were held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Temperanceville, Virginia, with Rev. Brenda Peterson officiating. Interment was in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo.
Della leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Mervin Corbin; five grandchildren; four brothers, William, Roland, Anthony and Wallace, Jr.; five sisters, Rosetta, Fontella, Kate, Arnita, and Claudette; four aunts; two uncles; three step children, Markeisha, Katrina ,and Anthony, Jr.; six step-grandchildren; a special friend, Mary Grace; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020