Della Mae Jones
Delmar - Della Mae (Mitchell) Jones, 80, of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born September 1, 1938 in Dagsboro, Delaware, a daughter of the late John James Mitchell and Hazel Mae Dickerson Mitchell.
In her younger days Miss Della owned and operated D.J.'s Ceramics and Flowers in Delmar. She then went to work for Sam and Glenda at the Dutch Country Furniture Store, a job she truly loved. Della loved to travel had visited 49 states and many of the Caribbean Islands and Canada and had a blast traveling with the Amish girls. She will be remembered for her unique collection of Donald Duck memorabilia, her love of crafts and her love for people- Della never met a stranger.
Della was a former active member of Faith Baptist Church in Delmar and for the past 14 years an active member of the First Baptist Church of Delmar. She had the distinct honor of running the kitchen at First Baptist, helping prepare meals for the many church gatherings and functions. She treasured time spent with family and cooking for family dinners made her the happiest. She was also a long time, active member of the Delmar Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She lived her life for others with a servant's heart, a caregiver to many and will be sorely missed by the community of Delmar and the surrounding communities.
She is survived by her beloved husband Robert "Bob" F. Jones, who she married May 25, 1957; sons, Robert "Bucky" Jones and his wife, Jenny, and Shawn Jones; grandchildren, Trish Jones Kashner, Melanie White and her husband, Scott, Heather Jones and her fiancé, Sean Jones, RJ Jones, Amber Jones, Cori Jones, Joey Jones, Brandi Jones, Alex Jones, Tyler Jones and Liam Jones; great grandchildren, Zachary, Katlyn, Paige, Jason and Ty; sisters, Louise Merritt and Roxie Parsons; a brother, Chester Mitchell; special nieces, Mary Powers Twilley, Florence Coia; a nephew, John Ellmore III; and great nieces, Christal Brock and Patty Powers. She is also survived by her extended family, Sam and Glenda Petersheim and those at the Dutch Country Market, her Ladies Auxiliary family, her church family and her Amish family in Dover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Reginald "Reggie" Mitchell, Raymond "Fuzzy" Mitchell and Ralph Cullen.
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, and also on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service which begins at 11:00. Interment will follow the services at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Delmar Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 143, Delmar, DE 19940, or to First Baptist Church of Delmar, P.O. Box 200, Delmar, DE 19940 or to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 30265 Commerce DR Unit 205, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019